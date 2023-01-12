Chandigarh: Blood donation camp organised at Haryana Lekha Bhawan

Chandigarh: The AG Haryana Blood Donors Society organised a blood donation camp at Haryana Lekha Bhawan, Sector 33, on Wednesday. People in large number came forward to donate blood. TNS

19-yr-old held with pistol

Chandigarh: The Operations Cell of UT police has arrested a 19-year-old youth with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The suspect was nabbed near Butterfly Park in Sector 26. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Man nabbed with stolen car

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch has arrested a man while driving a stolen car. Mohali resident Amit Kumar (30) was nabbed at a checkpoint near Sector 11/15 underbridge. The vehicle was registered in Punjab, but bore an Uttarakhand number plate. He initially claimed the fake number was used to evade challan through CCTV cameras, but further investigation revealed car was registered in Sachin Chabra’s name and was stolen from Sector 45. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

J&K resident’s mobile snatched

Chandigarh: Three unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from a Jammu and Kashmir resident. Complainant Tahil Rasool claimed the three suspects snatched his phone on the road between the Transport light point and Railway light point. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Pencak Silat team selected

Chandigarh: The Pencak Silat Association has selected a local squad for the Pencak Silat Pree-Teen, Pree-Junior, Junior National Championships to be held at Nanded from January 13 to 16. The players selected are: (Boys) Vasudev Ram, Angad, Nikhil, Barinder Yadav, Ashish Singh, Amar, Sudhir Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Vivek, Varun and Rahul; (Girls): Reena, Aafiya, Dilpreet Kaur, Charanjot Kaur, Sakshi and Khushi. TNS

Softball meet from Jan 14

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Softball Association will organise the 39th Senior State Championships for Men and Women from January 14 to 15 at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. Teams can submit their entries at chairmansba.india@gmail.com before January 13. During the championship, the best performers will be selected to represent the city in the 44th Senior National Softball Championship to be held in Odisha from February 5 to 9. TNS

MBA admissions

The University Business School, PU has started online registration of candidates for admission to MBA programmes (MBA, MBA-IB, MBA-HR and MBA-EP) for the session 2023-2024 till February 14. The interested candidates have been advised to visit https://ubsadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

Int’l workshop

The Government College of Education, Sector 20, in collaboration with Vasudeva Kriya Yoga, organised a one-day international workshop under the aegis of IQAC ‘Art of Manmaking through Vasudeva Kriya Yoga’. Nitin Yadav, Home Secretary, was the chief guest. Rajendra Yenkannamoole, founder of Vasudeva Kriya Yoga from Melbourne, Australia, was the guest speaker of the day. College students demonstrated varied yoga asanas.

Dietetics Day

To mark National Dietetics Day, the Department of Dietetics, PGI, organised a workshop on ‘Millet Magic’ which included lectures on nutraceutical properties of millets, recipe demonstration by expert chefs Vikas Chawla, Director, Core Hospitality Solutions, Ashok Kumar and Viney Kumar, CIHM, Sector 42.