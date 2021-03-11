Chandigarh bodybuilder bags laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Local bodybuilder Gurpreet Singh won the Mr Universe Overall Best Men’s Physique title and emerged the Elite Pro-Card winner among 128 countries.

Earlier this year, he had won the Mr North India Overall 2022 and remained Mr Chandigarh and Mr Punjab for three consecutive years. He has won several other titles.

“I follow a strict diet and spend 5 to 6 hours daily in gym. My ultimate aim is to represent the country at the highest level and bring laurels,” said Gurpreet. His father, Darshan Singh, works in the CBO Cell of the Chandigarh Police.