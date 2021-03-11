Chandigarh-born Charu Sood is Deputy Mayor in UK

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Chandigarh-born Charu Sood has been elected Deputy Mayor of Elmbridge (UK). She retained her councillor’s seat for the second consecutive term in the Elmbridge Borough Council in the recent elections.

She was first elected from the same seat in 2018 and made a name for herself. The win was even special as Charu was one of the star candidates for the Conservatives in Elmbridge and one of the few who managed to retain their seats.

“She won with a clear majority despite Conservatives’ downfall in the elections. She is perhaps the only one from the city to be elected as the Deputy Mayor of Elmbridge,” said Shashi Bhushan Sood, Charu’s father, who lives in Chandigarh.

He said, “She is also among the youngest to be elected for the second consecutive term. She did her schooling from Chandigarh before moving to Barcelona and later to the UK.”