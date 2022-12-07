Chandigarh boxers pack a punch, win 4 gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Local boxers have won four gold medals and one bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth and Junior Girls North Zone Boxing Championship held in Kashipur (Uttarakhand).

In the girls’ junior category, Nidhi won gold medal in the 48 kg category, while Saniya Vaid bagged the bronze medal in the 50 kg category. In the youth women’s event, Parineeta (48 kg), Neha (54 kg) and Rachita Dudy (70 kg) claimed gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Parineeta, a student of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, had earlier won gold in the Junior Chandigarh State Championship and participated in the Junior National, Sonepat, in August 2021. Earlier this year, she was selected for Youth National and won bronze in July, 2022.

Neha, a student of GGDSD College, Sector 32, had earlier won gold in the Junior Chandigarh State Meet and silver in the Junior National, Sonepat. This year, she was selected for Youth National, Chennai, and also won gold in Panjab University Inter-College Meet. Her college mate Rachita Dudy had also won bronze in Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati as well as in the Youth National. She also won gold in Panjab University Inter-College Tournament.