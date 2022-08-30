Chandigarh boy bags 2 bronze in international badminton tourney

Chandigarh, August 29
City shuttler Samarveer bagged two bronze medals in the Kotak Junior International Badminton Tournament held at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad. Samarveer claimed the third position in singles and mixed doubles events. On his way to win bronze medals, he ousted three top seeds in pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals events of the tournament.
In the singles’ pre-quarterfinals, he defeated Raunak Chauhan (21-11, 21-19), whereas in quarterfinals, he ousted Abhinav Thakur (13-21, 21-19, 21-19). He lost his semi-final to Pranay Shetteger after winning the first set (21-15, 16-21, 5-21).
In the mixed doubles category, he and his partner Radhika Sharma won pre-quarters against Dilraj Joseph and Keertika (21-19, 21-12). In the quarterfinals, the pair ousted the top-ranked pair of Arsh Mohammad and Gargi (21-14, 19-21, 21-19). In the semis, they lost to Satwik and Vaishnavi (20-22, 21-17, 12-21).
Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association, appreciated Samarveer’s effort. “He is a talented and hardworking player. We have high hopes from him in future,” said Mahajan. Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, Chandigarh Badminton Association, also congratulated Samarveer and his coach Vivek Sharma for this achievement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...