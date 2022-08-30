Chandigarh boy bags 2 bronze in international badminton tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

City shuttler Samarveer bagged two bronze medals in the Kotak Junior International Badminton Tournament held at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad. Samarveer claimed the third position in singles and mixed doubles events. On his way to win bronze medals, he ousted three top seeds in pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals events of the tournament.

In the singles’ pre-quarterfinals, he defeated Raunak Chauhan (21-11, 21-19), whereas in quarterfinals, he ousted Abhinav Thakur (13-21, 21-19, 21-19). He lost his semi-final to Pranay Shetteger after winning the first set (21-15, 16-21, 5-21).

In the mixed doubles category, he and his partner Radhika Sharma won pre-quarters against Dilraj Joseph and Keertika (21-19, 21-12). In the quarterfinals, the pair ousted the top-ranked pair of Arsh Mohammad and Gargi (21-14, 19-21, 21-19). In the semis, they lost to Satwik and Vaishnavi (20-22, 21-17, 12-21).

Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association, appreciated Samarveer’s effort. “He is a talented and hardworking player. We have high hopes from him in future,” said Mahajan. Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, Chandigarh Badminton Association, also congratulated Samarveer and his coach Vivek Sharma for this achievement.