Chandigarh boys thrash Manipur by innings & 130 runs

Chandigarh, December 12

Chandigarh lads registered an innings and 130-run win over Manipur in a league match of the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) at Cuttack. With this win, Chandigarh registered their first win in the tournament with one loss and one draw. Chasing Manipur’s 90 runs, Chandigarh scored 334/5 to claim a 224-run lead.

Ehit Salaria played a brilliant innings of 121 runs off 159 balls, with 21 boundaries, while Balraj Singh scored 78 off 150 balls, with nine boundaries. Skipper Ritik Sandhu scored unbeaten 58 off 100 balls, with 10 boundaries, and Riyan Singh posted 47 off 68 balls, with 10 boundaries, before the side declared their innings at 334/5.

Chasing 224 runs, Manipur lads succumbed to a lethal bowling attack by the duo of Gaganpreet Singh (3/15) and Vardan Sharma (3/19). In their second innings, Manipur lads were bundled out for 114 runs.

Rain (24 off 42 balls), with four boundaries and one six), remained the highest scorer for the team. Naesh and Max scored 17 runs each, while Prakash (14) and Sougaijam (13) were the other notable scorers for the side. Chandigarh will play their next match against Kerala from December 16.