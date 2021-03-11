Chandigarh: BSNL introduces broadband plan, offers discount

Chandigarh, June 10
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a promotional scheme to offer 90 per cent discount (Maximum rebate upto Rs 500) on first fixed monthly charges for all new fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband connections.
The promotional scheme is applicable to fibre to the home broadband connections provided upto August 2, 2022.
The BSNL is offering discount of Rs 200 per month for first six months to all its existing customers for conversion of their landline and Internet connections into FTTH broadband.
This offer is available for BSNL customers upto September 5.
