Chandigarh BSNL posts highest growth rate

Chandigarh, April 27
The annual appreciation function of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Chandigarh business area, was organised here today.
Its GMTD, MC Singh, said the Chandigarh business area, comprising Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Ropar, Nangal, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, stood first in the country in respect of growth rate of 31 per cent. The revenue increased from Rs 109.5 crore to Rs 143.20 crore during the financial year 2021-22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors