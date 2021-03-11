Chandigarh: BTech student commits suicide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, on Thursday. No suicide note was found at the spot. The victim has been identified as Suneet Singh, a resident of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Suneet was a third-year student of BTech (Electronics). The police were informed. The spot was photographed by the police and the body was shifted to the mortuary at the GMSH, Sector 16. Inquest proceedings have been initiated by the police at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Youth arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police with heroin and charas. According to the police, the suspect, Raja Ram, a resident of Phase XI, Mohali, was nabbed from near the bus stop in Sector 48 with 50 gm of heroin and 200 gm of charas. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Theft at house, Rs 60,000 stolen

Chandigarh: Gold and silver jewellery and around Rs 60,000 were stolen from a house at Mauli Jagran. The police have registered a case on a complaint of Salim Ahmed at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Man booked on cheating charge

Chandigarh: A man has been booked by the UT police for duping a Mauli Jagran resident of Rs 3 lakh. The complainant, Yogesh Chaudhary, reported that Umesh Popat Pardesi cheated him of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to Singapore and providing him a job there. The complainant paid the money in April 2021, but the suspect neither sent his son abroad nor returned the money. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Biker snatches mobile phone

Chandigarh: A motorcycle-borne miscreant allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a man. The complainant, Bablu, a resident of Sector 52, reported that an unknown person riding a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone in Sector 42. The police were informed and a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Singing programme

Chandigarh: The Karaoke Fusion Club, Chandigarh, will organise the 100th episode of its singing programme at Shivalik Public School, Mohali, on May 1. Dolly Guleria, a renowned Punjabi folk singer, will be the star guest. Around 30 singers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh will perform during the event. The entry will be free of cost. IS Kang is the president and Niranjan Singh is the chief patron of the club, which was started three years ago. TNS

Chandigarh academy win

Panchkula: Chandigarh Cricket Academy defeated Haryana by nine wickets to win the 38th All-India Shaheed Bhagat Singh Trophy Cricket Tournament. In the semi-finals, Haryana defeated Nepal by 94 runs and Chandigarh thrashed Bihar by three wickets.