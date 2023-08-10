Chandigarh: Cab, auto drivers’ strike from today

Chandigarh, August 9
Cab and auto-rickshaw drivers of the tricity will go on an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow at Sector 25. Recently, a cab driver was murder near Mullanpur. Union spokesperson Inderjit Singh said negligence on the part of the companies had exposed them to criminal conspiracies. He cited unchecked operations of vehicles with private numbers. He said while drivers would stay off the road, the unions would not stop anyone from operating cabs and autos.
