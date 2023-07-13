Chandigarh: Cab driver held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A cab driver has been arrested by the District Crime Cell of the UT police with 15.68 gram of heroin. The suspect, Satnam Singh, alias Laddu (27), a native of Fazilka district, who is resides in Khuda Lahora, was arrested by a patrol party near Khuda Jassu. He used to procure drugs from Punjab and sell these in the tricity. A case against him has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. He was earlier booked in an NDPS case in Punjab in 2021. TNS

Cops conduct Mock drill

Chandigarh: Operations Cell of the Chandigarh police today conducted a mock drill at the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Sector 30. A bomb call at the CSIO was reported to the Police Control Room, following which teams rushed to the spot. Police official said the exercise was conducted to enhance proficiency of commandos of the Operations Cell and to check the response time of other wings, including the medical team, fire brigade and civil defence teams. TNS

Plantation drive held

Chandigarh: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) organised a nationwide plantation drive on Wednesday. Vipnesh Sharma, Regional Officer, Chandigarh, NHAI, kicked off the drive at the Azizpur toll plaza, near Zirakpur. A total of 25 sites in Punjab and Haryana have been selected for the plantation of 25,000 saplings. TNS

Badminton meet from July 19

Mohali: The Mohali District Badminton Association will organise the juniors’ and seniors’ district badminton championships from July 19 to 21, at the Sector 78 Multipurpose Sports Complex. The championship will be held in age-groups, namely under-15, under-17, under-19 and seniors for events singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The entry forms should be submitted at the venue of the tournament before July 17. Players with no BAI/PBA identification card will not be allowed to participate. TNS

Pragati shines in Taekwondo

Chandigarh: Pragati Arora clinched a silver medal in the recently concluded 6th Heroes Taekwondo International Championship held at the Survarnabhumi Campus in Bangkok, Thailand. Besides, Jigisha Sharma, Talin Mittal, Swapandeep Singh, Saket Walia and Keerat Kaur all secured a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories.

