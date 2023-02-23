Chandigarh: Car hits scooter, driver booked

Chandigarh: A resident of Dhanas, Balwinder Singh, has alleged that Hari Om of Khera, Ropar, who was driving a car, hit his scooter near the PGI on February 9. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the PGI. A case was registered under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC at the Sector11 police station on Tuesday. TNS
Public boards defaced
Chandigarh: A case has been registered against unidentified persons on a complaint filed by Mandeep Kumar, Section Officer, who reported that unidentified persons painted black colour on display boards installed in front of the new UT Secretariat building in Sector 9. Investigation is in progress. TNS
2-day literature fest from Feb 25
Chandigarh: Chitkara University and Chitkara International School will conduct Chitkara Lit Fest on February 25 and 26. TNS
Curtains on ‘Lamhe 2023’
Dera Bassi: A two-day techno cultural fest, ‘Lamhe 2023’, concluded at Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions on Wednesday. Students from various institutes participated in different events like solo song, folk song, group dance, fashion show and others. TNS
Workshop for BBA students
Chandigarh: The Department of Business Administration at the Post-Graduate Government College, Sector 46, organised a five-day workshop on "Understanding Marketing" for BBA students. The workshop was conducted by Amandeep Singh Sodhi. TNS
Boxer Sahil to represent India
Chandigarh: Local pugilist Sahil has been selected to represent India in the 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Championship to be held in Bulgaria. He will be participating in the 75-80kg light-heavyweight category. It will be his first international participation. He has won silver in the Senior National Boxing Championship in Hissar and gold in the 45th Senior Chandigarh State Boxing Championship. TNS
Teams selected for b’minton meet
Chandigarh: Badminton Association has selected the team for the Yonex Sunrise Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune. The following are two squads. Men: Abhishek Saini, Rajat Saini, Kevin Wong, Samarveer, Dhruv Bansal. Women: Garima Singh, Rijul Saini, Mili Verma, Yashika, Arpita Malik, Nikita and Ishita. Col Raj Parmar has been appointed manager and Bhuwan Sethi coach. TNS
Veterans
bag laurels
Chandigarh: Veteran athletes bag laurels in the recently concluded National Masters Athletic Championship held at Kurukshetra, Haryana. Raj Kala claimed bronze in the 5000m walk (35+ age group) while Opinder Kaur Sekhon claimed silver in the 60+ age group of the discus throw event. Chaitaly Nanady won shot put silver in the 45+ years category. Soni Lal, a garrison engineer with Air Force 12 Wing, won bronze in the javelin throw event. TNS
Coaching centre win football title
Chandigarh: Coaching Centre have won the 9th Baba Budh Singh All-Open Football Tournament held at Bassi Pathana. In the final match, the local outfit defeated Tripari FC, Kharar, by a solitary goal. Earlier in the tournament, the local side defeated Azad FC, Patiala, 3-0, as Sunny scored two goals and Shivam one, followed by another 3-0 win over Dulwan FC. Shivam, Saurav and Sunny scored a goal each. TNS
Karatekas shine
Chandigarh: Local karate team have won one gold, two silver and two bronze in Senior and U-21 National Karate meet held in Uttarakhand. Akshay (-84kg) won gold while Rahul (-60kg) and Pankaj (-55kg) won silver each. Aman (-75kg) and Anshul (–50kg) won bronze each.
