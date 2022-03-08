In brief

Chandigarh: Car runs over dog, 1 booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A motorist has been booked by the UT police for running over a dog in Sector 42. The incident was caught in CCTV cameras installed outside a house. According to the police, the complainant, Mahender Kumar, a resident of Sector 42, reported that a car driver “deliberately” ran over a dog sitting outside his house on March 1. He said he ran behind the car and made the driver stop the car. Residents confronted the driver, who claimed that he was reversing the car when the mishap occurred. The police have registered a case under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming of the value of Rs10) of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Water supply to be hit today

Chandigarh: The water supply in the city will be at low pressure on March 8 evening due to maintenance work. The MC has requested residents to store adequate water in the morning as per their requirement. TNS

Cylinder blast at Hallo Majra

Chandigarh: A cooking gas cylinder burst in a house at Hallo Majra, creating panic in the area on Sunday night. The Fire Department received a call at 12.24 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to firemen, there was no fire. When they reached the spot, they learnt that a cylinder had burst. Due to the blast, the lintel of the kitchen got partially damaged, while the door and a window came off. Six family members, including two women and two kids, had come out. They were sleeping in the bedroom where there was no impact of the blast. “No one was injured,” said a fireman. TNS

Truck driver electrocuted

Dera Bassi: A 34-year-old truck driver, a father of two, was electrocuted in the motor market at Mubarikpur on Monday morning. The deceased, identified as Mushtaq, was replacing a tyre of the tipper truck with the help of a jack when the truck came in contact with an overhead wire. He was rushed to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Mubarikpur police in-charge Arshdeep Sharma said the police had initiated action under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body has been handed over to his kin. TNS

Snatchers strike twice

Chandigarh: Two snatching incidents were reported from the city. In her complaint to the police, a resident of Mani Majra stated that an unknown person riding a motorcycle sped away after snatching her purse containing a phone and Rs3,000 at Modern Housing Complex. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. In the other incident, three miscreants riding a scooter sped away after snatching a mobile phone from a girl on the slip road near Palm Garden in Sector 42. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Batteries of trucks stolen

Chandigarh: Batteries of the generator of a tubewell and six trucks parked in Dhanas were stolen by some unknown persons. According to the police, the complainant, Satnam Singh, reported that unknown persons stole batteries from the generator of a tubewell on the Togan road in Dhanas and six trucks parked at the spot on the night intervening March 5 and 6. A case has been registered. TNS

2 arrested for attack on youth

Chandigarh: Two youths have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Mauli Jagran resident, the complainant in an eve-teasing case. The victim, Kundan Kumar, was stabbed in the back by Mohit and his accomplices. Mohit was pressurising Kundan to reach a compromise in the case. The police said Mohit (20) and Ashish, alias Kancha (20), both residents of Mauli Jagran Complex, have been arrested in the case. TNS

Women’s Day celebrated

Chandigarh: Swami Devi Dyal Law College, Barwala, and the WICCI Human Rights Council, Chandigarh, jointly organised a world conference to celebrate International Women’s Day on Monday. The theme was “We women: The creator of life and fighter for human rights”. The conference was organised under the guidance of Dr Richa Ranjan, Principal of the College and president of the council. More than 50 speakers from across the globe shared their opinions. TNS

69 donate blood at camp

Chandigarh: As many as 69 persons donated blood at a camp organised by the Yuva Stambh, an NGO, at the community centre, Indira Colony, Mani Majra.Mayor Sarabjit Kaur was the chief guest. senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, Jagtar Singh Jagga, Varinder Rana and Sandeep Azad were also present on the occasion.

