Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

The city came alive with vibrant floats as UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opened Chandigarh Carnival-2023 at Leisure Valley today.

Folk artistes give a performance during the inaugural day of the Chandigarh Carnival at Leisure Valley in Sector 10 on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Purohit, who was the chief guest on the occasion, and MP Kirron Kher immersed themselves in the festive spirit, exploring vibrant exhibition stalls, interacting with artistes from various cities, and marvelling at the display of vintage cars in the courtyard of the Government Museum and Art Gallery.

The opening night witnessed live performances by the police band of Himachal Pradesh, known for their appearances on TV reality shows. They enthralled the audience with renditions of Bollywood and Himachali songs.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit flags off floats as MP Kirron Kher looks on. Vicky

Parallel to the main event, an insightful session anchored by expert Sameul John unfolded at the auditorium of the Government Museum & Art Centre, shedding light on the unexplored wonders of city’s wildlife. The session will continue on Saturday.

Renowned Bollywood singer Kailash Kher will perform tomorrow evening, followed by a performance by Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Sunday.

