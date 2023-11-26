Chandigarh Carnival: Singer Kailash Kher regales visitors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

The second day of Chandigarh Carnival at Sector 10 here unfolded with an electrifying Bollywood musical nite featuring the soul-stirring performance of acclaimed artist Kailash Kher.

Drawing an enthusiastic crowd of thousands, the evening reached its pinnacle with a live performance by the renowned singer. His rendition of hits like “Teri Deewani”, “Allah Ke Bande” and “Saiyyan” left the audience immersed in a musical journey.

A float put up by the UT Election Department at the carnival to encourage voters.

The day-long festivities included captivating craft exhibitions, a delectable food court and an art exhibition by Lalit Kala Akadami and performances by folk artists of North Zone Cultural Centre.

Departments took the centre stage with stalls displaying the schemes of the Government of India, products from various government societies of the Union Territory and initiatives promoting traffic awareness. The unique blend of cultural festivities and informative displays underscored the carnival’s commitment to offering a diverse experience for attendees. To increase the number of registered voters, the UT Election Department had set up stalls and arranged a mobile van for registering voters. A tableau was also carried out for the purpose.

Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, UT, was the chief guest at the event.

The carnival will see a grand finale on its last day with a live performance by renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan.

The Tribune is a media partner of the event.

