Chandigarh carries out fogging, fumigation at dairies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

To check the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle, the UT Department of Animal Husbandry today carried out fogging and fumigation in areas with a large number of dairy farms in the city.

After the outbreak of the disease in neighbouring states, the UT geared up to handle any eventuality and the possible outbreak in villages of the city.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, said teams of the department were on high alert and awareness campaigns had been launched. An advisory had been issued to all livestock owners as well as to the Municipal Corporation (MC) for taking all preventive measures in villages and gaushalas.

He said the samples of infected animals had been collected by rapid response teams from different villages and sent to Regional Disease Diagnostic Centre (RDDL), Jalandhar, for confirmation of the disease. Those were further sent to the high security laboratory in Bhopal by the Jalandhar laboratory and the report was awaited.

The officials said all steps had been taken such as fogging and fumigation in dairy-dominated areas to contain the disease.

The department has constituted three rapid response teams, which are headed by veterinary officers, to ensure a round-the-clock surveillance of the disease. A door-to-door awareness campaign has been launched to make livestock owners aware about the disease and to take preventive measures such as controlling animals’ movement and maintaining hygiene.