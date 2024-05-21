Chandigarh carries out second-level randomisation of EVMs

Chandigarh, May 20
In line with the EC’s commitment to conduct free and fair elections in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, the second-level randomisation of the EVMs was conducted today.
The process was overseen by district election officer-cum-returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh in the presence of general observer SS Gill and representatives of contesting candidates and political parties at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26. The entire process was recorded on video.
Using the EC randomisation software, a randomised list of EVMs, including ballot units, control units and voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) was generated for allocation to respective polling stations. The list of randomised EVMs assigned to specific polling stations has been shared with candidates and their representatives.
Following the process, the pairing of ballot units, control units and VVPATs was completed.
