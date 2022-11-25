 Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Defaulted on Rs 19L Shivalikview dues

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

The Audi Q3 and Chevrolet Cruze cars of the two guests have been parked in front of the hotel for the past four years. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

A local court has ordered auctioning of an Audi and a Chevrolet Cruze car of the two guests who had left Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO)-run Hotel Shivalikview without paying bills amounting to Rs 19 lakh in 2018.

CITCO had moved court seeking attachment and auction of their high-end cars to recover the arrears. The court has adjourned the case for January 7, 2023, for filing of report of the auction. The auction order says the highest bidder will be declared as the cars’ purchaser.

The cars of the alleged defaulters have been parked at the hotel entrance for the past four years. CITCO had demanded the vehicles be auctioned at the earliest so that the principal amount along with interest could be recovered.

As per the petition filed before court, CITCO alleged the two guests — Ashwani Kumar Chopra and Ramnik Bansal — had stayed at the hotel in 2018 for months without paying the bills.

Both stayed in different suites and enjoyed hotel services such as food, laundry, hard drinks, etc. Later, the guests gave the hotel three cheques for Rs 6 lakh each, but these were allegedly dishonoured.

One of the guests allegedly tried to flee the hotel without making the payment, but the security closed the gates. The guest then left his Audi Q3 in the parking area and asked CITCO to keep the keys as security for the dues. The police were present at the time of handing over of keys. The second guest also gave the keys to his Chevrolet Cruze car to the hotel staff, promising to clear the dues.

However, after the two failed to make the payment, the authorities tried to recover the arrears through talks, but failed. They then moved court to recover the dues.

Kept as collateral

  • Ramnik Bansal and Ashwani Kumar Chopra check into Hotel Shivalikview, Sec 17, in 2018
  • Both enjoy hotel services but fail to pay bills to tune of Rs 19 lakh
  • They issue three cheques for Rs 6L each, but these are dishonoured
  • Hotel approaches police and a DDR is registered against them
  • Staff prevents ‘defaulters’ from driving away in cars; keeps these as security for pending amount
  • CITCO moves court over cheque bounce and recovery of dues

