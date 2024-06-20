Chandigarh: Cash, Aadhaar stolen from SCO

Chandigarh: Abishek of Sector 35 has alleged that Karan stole Rs 1.30 lakh and his Aadhaar card from his SCO in Sector 26 on the night June 16. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS
Two POs land in police net
Chandigarh: The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders, Sunny, alias Nannu (in a four-year-old Excise Act case), and Amit Kumar of Sector 17, Chandigarh, in a rioting case. Both were produced before the court.
