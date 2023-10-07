Chandigarh celebrates Le Corbusier’s birth anniversary

Chandigarh, October 6
The UT’s Department of Tourism celebrated Le Corbusier’s birth anniversary by holding several events, including a vibrant collage-making session, allowing participants from government and private schools to channel their artistic spirit while drawing inspiration from Le Corbusier’s ground-breaking designs.
Students created their own art pieces that reflected the visionary ideas of this iconic architect. An immersive guided tour of Le Corbusier Centre and Capitol Complex was organised wherein students from various schools and colleges participated.
Rohit Gupta, Director, Tourism, awarded cash prizes to the winners. Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell, said the real tribute to the legendary architect would be to maintain the original character of the city.
