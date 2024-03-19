Chandigarh CEO refers to ECI complaint regarding bulk WhatsApp messages on govt achievements

PTI

Chandigarh, March 19

The Chandigarh Chief Electoral Officer has referred to the Election Commission for “appropriate action” a complaint regarding bulk WhatsApp messages showcasing the central government’s “achievements” under the banner of “Viksit Bharat Sampark”.

The complaint was received through the cVIGIL mobile application of the poll panel, and an official statement on the matter did not mention the complainant.

According to the statement, after examination of the complaint, the district media certification and monitoring committee found prima facie evidence of a violation of Model Code of Conduct, which came into force with the declaration of the Lok Sabha polls schedule last week.

It appears that a government department used social media, specifically WhatsApp, to showcase the government’s achievements after the declaration of the election schedule, the statement added.

Given the gravity of the matter, the Chief Electoral Officer of Chandigarh has referred this case to the Election Commission for appropriate action.

The matter pertains to a WhatsApp message, along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, received by a large number of people.

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have earlier raised objections to the message and requested the Election Commission to act against this “blatant violation” of Model Code of Conduct.

In a post on X on Monday, Congress MP Manish Tewari brought the matter to the attention of the poll panel and said “this unsolicited WhatsApp message came at 12.09 am today. It seems to be from @GoI_MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). Is this not a blatant violation of the both Model Code of Conduct & Right to Privacy.”

“Where did @GoI_MeitY get my mobile number from? Which database are they unauthorisedly accessing?” Tewari wrote in the post.

