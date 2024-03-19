 Chandigarh CEO refers to ECI complaint regarding bulk WhatsApp messages on govt achievements : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh CEO refers to ECI complaint regarding bulk WhatsApp messages on govt achievements

Chandigarh CEO refers to ECI complaint regarding bulk WhatsApp messages on govt achievements

The complaint was received through the cVIGIL mobile application of the poll panel, and an official statement on the matter did not mention the complainant.

Chandigarh CEO refers to ECI complaint regarding bulk WhatsApp messages on govt achievements

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, March 19

The Chandigarh Chief Electoral Officer has referred to the Election Commission for “appropriate action” a complaint regarding bulk WhatsApp messages showcasing the central government’s “achievements” under the banner of “Viksit Bharat Sampark”.

The complaint was received through the cVIGIL mobile application of the poll panel, and an official statement on the matter did not mention the complainant.

According to the statement, after examination of the complaint, the district media certification and monitoring committee found prima facie evidence of a violation of Model Code of Conduct, which came into force with the declaration of the Lok Sabha polls schedule last week.

It appears that a government department used social media, specifically WhatsApp, to showcase the government’s achievements after the declaration of the election schedule, the statement added.

Given the gravity of the matter, the Chief Electoral Officer of Chandigarh has referred this case to the Election Commission for appropriate action.

The matter pertains to a WhatsApp message, along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, received by a large number of people.

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have earlier raised objections to the message and requested the Election Commission to act against this “blatant violation” of Model Code of Conduct.

In a post on X on Monday, Congress MP Manish Tewari brought the matter to the attention of the poll panel and said “this unsolicited WhatsApp message came at 12.09 am today. It seems to be from @GoI_MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). Is this not a blatant violation of the both Model Code of Conduct & Right to Privacy.”

“Where did @GoI_MeitY get my mobile number from? Which database are they unauthorisedly accessing?” Tewari wrote in the post. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #WhatsApp


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

2
Diaspora

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

3
Punjab

SAD calls core committee meet amid game of nerves with BJP on pact

4
Punjab

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

5
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

6
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

7
Punjab

Man who killed Punjab cop shot

8
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar questions Raghav Chadha’s ‘absence’

9
Chandigarh

New Mullanpur stadium all geared up for IPL tie

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

New Haryana ministers take oath

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta is the first one to be admini...

Lokpal asks CBI to probe cash-for-query allegation against TMC leader Mahua Moitra

Lokpal asks CBI to probe cash-for-query allegation against TMC leader Mahua Moitra

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year...

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

The transfers come three days after the poll panel announced...

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

The petition of the AAP national convenor, who has been aske...

Ex-Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

With Sandhu in the fray, BJP hopes to win back Amritsar wher...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

AN-32 aircraft deployed to airlift critical casualties from Leh to Chandigarh: IAF

AN-32 aircraft deployed to airlift critical casualties from Leh to Chandigarh: IAF

Book on challenges during Covid times released in Chandigarh

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

New Mullanpur stadium all geared up for IPL tie

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh MC chief writes to parties on use of community centres

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

Police register FIR over ‘deepfake video’ of Medanta chief

ED a political weapon, SC dismissed its claim that AAP got Rs 100-crore in kickbacks, says Delhi minister Atishi

RERA revokes all 5 affordable housing projects of Mahira Homes in Gurugram

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Awareness rally on save girl child

RGNUL organises one-day seminar on senior citizens

Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Subhash Sood likely to join AAP