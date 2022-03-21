Chandigarh: Cheating case against immigration consultant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

The police have booked an immigration consultant, Vajinder Singh Yadav, a resident of Dehman village in Fatehabad district, Haryana, for allegedly duping three persons of Rs20 lakh. The complainants, Rajat and Rajan of Mani Majra and Sukhdev of Kaithal, reported that Vajinder allegedly took Rs7 lakh each from Rajat and Sukhdev and Rs6 lakh from Rajan, on the pretext of sending them to Canada. He , however, failed to send them abroad and neither returned their money. In February 2021, he gave them a cheque, which bounced. The police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.