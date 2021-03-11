Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Newly appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been slapped a fine of Rs 29,390 for allegedly putting up posters and banners in the city without permission.

According to the Municipal Corporation officials, when Warring took the oath as the new party president at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 on Friday morning, the notice of fine was served on him.

The banners and posters were put up in parts of the city without permission. “As we got a complaint regarding this, we sent an anti-encroachment team to remove them,” said an official.

The order read, “...roundabouts of Sector 10, 11, 15, 16 and 11, 12, 14, 15 and at the road separating Sector 15 and 11 have been put by you (Warring) without prior permission from the competent authority and these posters also obstructed the vision of vehicular traffic and violated the norms of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order 1954. As such you are liable to pay the advertisement fees along with a penalty and interest thereon, and the consequences arisen due to this violation...”