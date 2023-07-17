Chandigarh: Civic body staff manhandled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for manhandling and hurling stones at a cattle catchers of the Municipal Corporation (MC). Sanjiv Sihag, MC Inspector, alleged that Akash and Karan, both residents of Mauli Jagran, deterred him and his team from carrying out duty at Raipur Kalan on July 13. Both pelted the team with stones during which Mehar Singh was injured. A case under Section 332, 353 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Man held for mobile thefts

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 22-year-old man for stealing mobile phones. Munna, a native of Bihar, was arrested and a total of 18 mobile phones were recovered from his possession. A case against him has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Free cardio camp held

Mohali: As many as 250 people underwent free health check-up for various heart-related diseases at a free mega cardiology camp organised by Cheema Medical Complex, Phase IV, here on Sunday. The camp was conducted by Dr Sankalp Sharma. TNS

Minerva to play in Gothia Cup

Mohali: Minerva Academy FC will participate in the Gothia Cup. With teams from over 70 countries competing against each other, the tournament has helped launch the career of many professional football players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo and Xabi Alonso. The team will take part in Under-13 category. A total of 195 teams will participate in the event. The side will start their tournament on July 17 against BK Olympic White. TNS

Aruna wins three gold medals in oz

Mohali: Paralympian and Chandigarh University student Aruna Tanwar won three gold medals in different taekwondo championships in Australia. World number 4, Aruna bagged gold medals at Australia Open Para Taekwondo Championship, President Cup Para Taekwondo Championship and Oceania Para Taekwondo Championship. Hailing from Haryana, Aruna had her life-changing moment when she qualified for Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as the first-ever para taekwondo player from India. She won bronze medals at 5th Asian Para Open and 8th World Para Taekwondo Championships in 2019. TNS

Nikhil, Arman win medals in boxing

Chandigarh: Local boxers Nikhil Nandal (52 kg) and Arman (57 kg) won a bronze medal each during the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. In semifinals, Nandal went down 0-5 against Dastageer Shariff and Arman faced a 0-5 defeat against Tagio Liyak.