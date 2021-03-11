Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

Chandigarh, April 28
Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC), today visited Sector 45 and Burail to take stock of issues related to basic amenities being provided by the MC and to check violations in the area.
Dumping of garbage at ‘vulnerable points’
The visit started at 6.30 am. The Commissioner, along with a team of the engineers concerned, went around the area on foot. The Commissioner was accompanied by Kanwarjit Singh Rana, area councillor, superintending engineers, executive engineers, SDEs, junior engineers of the MC, office-bearers of residents’ welfare associations and local residents.
During the visit, the Commissioner directed the SE, Public Health, to prepare a plan for providing toilet blocks on the outer “phirni” of Burail village.
The Commissioner directed the Medical Officer Health (MOH) to carry out a special drive for sterilisation of stray dogs at Burail village. She asked the SE, B&R, to remove unauthorised cable/Internet overhead wires at the village. She directed the SE, Horticulture, to provide street lights on internal roads of the village.
She asked the MOH to issue challans for dumping garbage at vulnerable points in the market area in the village and initiate legal action against regular violators. She asked the SE, Public Health, to prepare an estimate for laying of storm drainage system in the internal street of Burail village in coordination with the B&R wing within a week. She said provision for a shallow tubewell should also be made.
The Commissioner ordered the enforcement wing to remove encroachments at the motor market on the “phirni” road of Burail village by carrying out special drives. She directed the officers concerned for preparing a plan to convert the library/reading room into a multipurpose room for citizens and removal of encroachment in the library.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors