Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Plans to spend Rs 2.39 cr on fencing to keep encroachers at bay

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 24

In order to get improved location accuracy of its shamlat land in villages, the city Municipal Corporation is going to conduct a differential global positioning system (DGPS) survey. The DGPS is an enhancement to the global positioning system (GPS). Based on latitude and longitude of the surface, a digital record will be created.

Through the DGPS, real-time data will be made available. There will be 3D survey results with 24 hours availability, worldwide coverage and higher accuracy. It will not be affected by cloud cover.

Around 600 acres in villages under the MC will be surveyed through the DGPS. The civic body will get a digital data through this advanced survey.

The Chandigarh Administration had recently decided to hand over shamlat land in all UT villages to the corporation. The MC is yet to get it formally.

The civic body has already prepared an estimate of Rs 2.39 crore to fence off its property to avoid encroachment.

An estimated length of the proposed periphery of shamlat land is 6 km. At present, different open grounds or various shamlat lands are being encroached upon or are in a state of neglect with people throwing debris and garbage, leading to insanitary conditions in the neighbouring residential area.

The corporation had fenced off its area and even raised the matter with the UT regarding the same about its land. Since all villages are with the MC now, the administration is of the view that even shamlat land should be handed over to it for development and other purposes.

Will offer better location accuracy

  • MC plans to fence off shamlat land, with proposed periphery of 6 km, that UT recently decided to hand over
  • Digital data of 600 acres belonging to MC in villages will be generated thorough the advanced survey
  • Real-time data with higher accuracy will be available with the MC in 3D and it can be accessed 24x7

About the advanced technology used

Differential global positioning system (DGPS) provides improved location accuracy, which can be up to 10 cm against 10 to 15 m in case of GPS. Accuracy is enhanced due to elimination of signal deterioration. DGPS finds location in relation to a fixed reference point rather than trying to find it directly. The cost of GPS system, however, is lower.

