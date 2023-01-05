Chandigarh Civil Hospitals' 1st chemist shop gets functional in Sector 22

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, January 4
In a first, a chemist shop has opened at a UT Civil Hospital. It was univeiled at the facility in Sector 22. The move is aimed at facilitating patients who have to visit outlets at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for purchase of medicines at controlled rates. This will also help stem fleecing of patients by chemist shops outside the facility.
The Health Department is on course to opening a chemist shop each at the Civil Hospitals of Mani Majra and Sector 45. Yash Pal Garg, Health Secretary, says: “Another chemist shop at the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, will open next week and bidding process for the one at the Sector 45 hospital is on.”
The department had recently opened three more chemist shops at the GMSH-16, including a Jan Aushadhi store. This was done to break the monopoly of a sole chemist, who had been running the shop for the past 29 years on the premises of the district hospital.
This has been done to allow patients to purchase medicines from elsewhere, even in late hours, instead of relying on a single shop. These chemist shops will run round the clock.
Will stem fleecing
- Move will help stem fleecing of patients by chemist shops outside facility and let them buy medicines at controlled rates
- The Health Department had recently opened three more chemist shops at the GMSH-16 to break monopoly of a sole chemist
- This has given patients the option to purchase medicines elsewhere, even during late hours, instead of relying on a single pharmacy store
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC
Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...