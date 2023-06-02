Chandigarh Class XI admissions subject to writ petition’s decision: High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Acting on a student’s plea against reservation of 85 per cent of total seats in government senior secondary schools in UT Chandigarh for Class X government school pass-outs, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that admissions to Class XI would be subject to the decision on the present writ petition.

In the petition placed before Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench, the minor was seeking quashing of the press note and the prospectus issued by Director, School Education, to the extent. This, the petitioner contended, was in violation of Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

Petitioner Swiyyahdeep Kaur through counsel Aalok Jagga also prayed for issuance of directions to the respondents to consider her candidature for admission to Class XI “from all the available seats of government senior secondary schools in Chandigarh.”

Directions were also sought for staying the operation of the impugned press note and the condition for reservation in the prospectus during the pendency of the plea. In alternative, directions were sought for reserving one seat for the petitioner or permitting her to be considered provisionally for admission process against all the available seats of Class Xl.