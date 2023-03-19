Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 18

In a major development, the UT Education Department has announced a new admission policy for government schools in the city. The policy, which is based on the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and the New Education Policy-2020, lays down strict criteria for admission to classes I to VIII.

According to the policy, children residing in the area within 1 km from a school will be given preference for admission to primary classes, while those residing within 3 km will be given preference for admission to upper primary classes. However, if seats remain vacant, the area of preference may be extended to 3 km for primary classes and 5 km for upper primary classes.

In case a school receives applications more than the number of seats, the school will hold a draw and admit students as per the allotted number of seats in class I.

In case of vacant seats in class IX, admission will be based on a written test in English, science, mathematics, social studies and first language.

The policy also proposes a maximum of 40 students per section for classes IV and V and 45 students per section for classes VI to X.

Local migration from one government school to another is not permissible. However, in exceptional cases, migration will be permitted with the prior approval of the Education Department, UT, only against a vacancy.

All government schools will use a standard common admission form for classes I to X. Schools have also been advised to prepare the admission schedule (class-wise) and display it on notice boards on its premises.

The new admission policy is expected to ensure that deserving students from the UT are given admission to government schools based on the neighbourhood criteria of 1 km, 3 km and 5 km.

Salient features of the policy