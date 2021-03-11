Chandigarh: Conference dwells on advances in pharmacy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

A conference on “Recent advances in pharmaceutical sciences” was organised by Aryans College of Pharmacy in Chandigarh. Dr Montu Kumar Patel, president, Pharmacy Council of India, interacted with students, along with Dr Anshu Kataria, chairman, Aryans Group.

Patel appreciated efforts of the college and highlighted the role of pharmacists in research and development, especially in clinical trials, pharmacovigilance and drug safety. He dwelled upon the importance of fast transition of the pharmacy science for the battement of patients.