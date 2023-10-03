 Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Excise teams inspect liquor vends in Sector 8, 9, 17, 26, 28 past week

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

In order to curb the illegal sale of imported foreign liquor (IFL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from the liquor vends and to prevent evasion of excise levies and taxes, an enforcement team of the UT Excise and Taxation Department conducted a series of inspections at the liquor retail vends located in Sector 8, 9, 17, 26 and 28 in the past week as part of special drive.

A total of 4,513 bottles of various brands of IFL and IMFL were found without valid pass/permits and were seized by the inspecting team. Cases for breach of excise law have been initiated against the defaulter licensees.

The Excise Department has been actively coordinating with the Chandigarh Police for curbing the liquor smuggling by way of sharing of information and regular coordination meetings. During the Excise Policy 2023-2024, eight FIRs had been registered by the police under Excise Act for cases of liquor smuggling.

The Excise Department has taken strict action against 11 retail liquor vends, four bottling units and two pubs/bar for violation of the Excise Act in the current policy year. Their illegal liquor has been confiscated and penalty proceedings initiated.

“This operation is part of the ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of the excise system and to protect the interests of the citizens of Chandigarh,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise and Taxation Commissioner.

Regular coordination meetings have been convened with excise authorities of Punjab and Haryana to curb illegal smuggling. In the past meeting with the excise authorities of Punjab, the Excise and Taxation Commissioner, UT, had shared details of cases of inter-state smuggling and sought information from the Punjab authorities. At the coordination meeting dated September 18, the Punjab excise authorities shared information regarding an FIR registered under the Excise Act in Chandigarh at the Industrial Area Police Station in which around 400 cases of whisky (for sale in Punjab only) were recovered while being illegally smuggled from Punjab. It was also decided that regular officer-level meetings should be held and information sharing mechanism established to curb illegal inter-state smuggling of liquor. The Excise Department will continue taking stringent action against any individual or establishment found involved in such illegal activities. Those found involved in duty evasion will be held accountable under Excise laws.

“We urge the citizens of Chandigarh to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages to the Excise and Taxation Department. Such collaborative efforts will be pivotal in maintaining the integrity of the excise system,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

8
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

9
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab


Cities

View All

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

500-gm heroin seized, three held

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar exhorts people to incorporate yoga into daily life

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Kejriwal, Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala