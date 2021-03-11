Chandigarh Congress chief Chawla resigns

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Not citing any reason, Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla today resigned from his post. He, however, said he would reveal his cards after some time.

Chawla had replaced the Pardeep Chhabra in January last year. Chhabra had joined AAP just before the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections last year. In the MC elections, the Congress came third with eight councillors in the House of 35. Chawla faced criticism over the handling of the election campaign and distribution of ticket.

After the MC elections, the Congress had lost one councillor to the BJP as Harpreet Kaur Babla, wife of former Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla, joined the BJP along with her husband. A few days ago, the Congress received another jolt when its second councillor Gurcharanjit Singh joined the BJP.

Chawla’s leadership came under fire over his decision to abstain from voting during the mayoral elections and the BJP won all three posts.