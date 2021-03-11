Chandigarh Congress holds 'chaupal' on inflation

Chandigarh, August 21
The Chandigarh unit of the Congress today organised a program “Mehngai Pe Chaupal”, in which residents of Dhanas voiced their resentment over rising prices of essential commodities.
Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson of the party, alleged that mismanagement and corrupt practices of the Modi government were responsible for the unprecedented rise in prices.
“The household budgets of residents have been thrown out of gear due to the clueless government,” he added.
Congress leaders said many mothers also expressed anger over the fact that the prices of milk and related products were skyrocketing, owing to which they had to reduce the diet of their young children and infants.
Residents of the area said they had to give up going around in automobiles and shift to bicycles to save fuel money.
A woman said her family was thinking about going back to their village as they could not afford the high cost of living and lack of employment opportunities in Chandigarh.
Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky told the residents to vote prudently in the next elections so that the party would come to power and assure improvement in the living standards of people.
