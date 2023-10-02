Chandigarh Congress holds protest march, says BJP, MC have failed voters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

The Chandigarh unit of Congress held a protest march today from Sector 27 to 18 against Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and the BJP-led Chandigarh MC.

BJP’S ‘ANTI-PEOPLE’ APPROACH HURTING PEOPLE The BJP’s anti-people approach and their lack of commitment to serving the common man are largely to blame for the steady deterioration of quality of life among the city residents.Rs Pawan Kumar Bansal, former MP

The march, led by ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, was organised by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress General Secretary Rajiv Moudgil. Activists of many social and religious organisations, besides office-bearers of the Congress, participated.

Bansal called out MP Kher for “denying the city the metro transit system”, which he said has left the UT grappling with unmanageable traffic problems. Bansal also hit out at the BJP, accusing its members of indulging in corrupt practices.

