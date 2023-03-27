Chandigarh Congress protests Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification, slams Modi govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The city Congress today held a ‘Satyagraha’ to protest against the Narendra Modi-led Central government and over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, in front of Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 here.

The protest was part of the party’s plan to peacefully protest against the alleged dictatorial and anti-democratic actions of the Modi government and the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, HS Lucky, president, city Congress, accused the Modi government of helping the Adani Group earn windfall profits at the cost of common man and small and medium enterprises and businesses.

Lucky accused the government of unfairly targeting Rahul Gandhi “just because he was asking tough questions and exposing the alleged misdeeds and corruption of the Modi government”.

He alleged that the six words spoken by Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka during the 2019 elections were distorted out of context and evidence was manipulated to implicate him in a defamation case.