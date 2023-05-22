Chandigarh Congress remembers ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The city Congress commemorated 32nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by doing “shramdaan” to clean the area around Sukhna Lake from 8 am to 10 am here today.

A large number of Congress workers carrying waste paper bags joined the sanitation workers engaged at the lake and contributed to their efforts in picking up garbage there.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky remembered the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for making India a world leader in the area of Information Technology. Other senior Congress leaders also lauded the late Prime Minister for the effective steps taken by his government towards strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions, decentralisation of power and preparing the country to step into the 21st century.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Congress spokesperson Rajiv Sharma said local Congressmen were today feeling proud by making their small contribution towards the cleaning of surroundings of Sukhna Lake as it amounts to paying real tribute to Rajiv Gandhi who always gave priority to the downtrodden and exploited sections of society.