Chandigarh Congress slams MC for green compensation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

The city Congress has expressed its anguish at the hefty environmental compensation imposed on the MC for its failure to take steps to keep the city clean.

Accusing the BJP-led MC of indulging in corrupt practices, Rajiv Sharma, a spokesperson for the city Congress, said the corporation was squandering public money on wasteful pursuits.

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has ordered the MC to pay Rs 5.6 crore for its failure to run sewage treatment plants as per the norms and Rs 3 crore for not properly managing solid waste.

City Congress president HS Lucky has demanded the resignation of Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and local MP Kirron Kher, accusing them of being unable to protect the interests of the residents.