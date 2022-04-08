Chandigarh Congress stages dharna against hike in water tariff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The city Congress today organised a dharna in front of the office of the Municipal Corporation to protest against an increase in the water tariff.

The dharna was organised as a part of a schedule given by the All-India Congress Committee to the local unit of the party to highlight “failures” of the BJP-led Union Government and the Municipal Corporation.

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal and city Congress president Subhash Chawla led the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Bansal alleged that it had become a norm now that every time when the BJP won an election anywhere in the country, it celebrated it by increasing taxes, thereby burdening people. “This is indicative of their arrogance and dictatorial attitude,” he added.

During the 2021 Chandigarh MC elections, all political parties in the city had promised not to increase taxes, he said. Terming the steep increase in water tariff as betrayal of the people of Chandigarh by the BJP, he also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for being hand in glove with the saffron party on this issue.

Chawla said, “The Congress will continue to be the voice of the people of Chandigarh before the ‘callous’ Municipal Corporation and the Chandigarh Administration. A ‘Jan Jagaran’ campaign shall soon be launched to highlight the bad governance and anti-people polices of the BJP-led Municipal Corporation and the Modi government.”

The Congress activists also burnt an effigy of the BJP government and raised slogans against the party.