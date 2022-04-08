Chandigarh Congress stages dharna against hike in water tariff

Chandigarh, April 7
The city Congress today organised a dharna in front of the office of the Municipal Corporation to protest against an increase in the water tariff.
The dharna was organised as a part of a schedule given by the All-India Congress Committee to the local unit of the party to highlight “failures” of the BJP-led Union Government and the Municipal Corporation.
Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal and city Congress president Subhash Chawla led the protest.
Speaking on the occasion, Bansal alleged that it had become a norm now that every time when the BJP won an election anywhere in the country, it celebrated it by increasing taxes, thereby burdening people. “This is indicative of their arrogance and dictatorial attitude,” he added.
During the 2021 Chandigarh MC elections, all political parties in the city had promised not to increase taxes, he said. Terming the steep increase in water tariff as betrayal of the people of Chandigarh by the BJP, he also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for being hand in glove with the saffron party on this issue.
Chawla said, “The Congress will continue to be the voice of the people of Chandigarh before the ‘callous’ Municipal Corporation and the Chandigarh Administration. A ‘Jan Jagaran’ campaign shall soon be launched to highlight the bad governance and anti-people polices of the BJP-led Municipal Corporation and the Modi government.”
The Congress activists also burnt an effigy of the BJP government and raised slogans against the party.
‘Taxes post-poll now a norm for BJP’
It has become a norm now that every time when the BJP wins an election anywhere in the country, it celebrates it by increasing taxes, thereby burdening people. — Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union minister
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...