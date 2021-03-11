Chandigarh: Congress workshop to implement Udaipur declaration begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

A two-day workshop of the UT Congress to implement the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration began at the People Convention Centre here today. Nearly, 250 delegates of the local unit of the party participated in deliberations.

Pawan Kumar Bansal and Harish Chaudhary, treasurer and general secretary, AICC, respectively, initiated discussions among delegates.

Workshop explored the ways and means to fulfil the ‘nav sankalp’ of the party as declared in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on May 15 and find solution to impediments being faced by the local unit of the Congress in fulfilling the party’s agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary urged delegates to have at least one general body meeting of the party in a year to evaluate their performance.

Bansal stressed upon the need to infuse new talent in the party, especially from among youths and deprived sections of society.

Subhash Chawla, president, local unit of the party, raised the question of working towards gaining the acceptance and confidence of the people in the UT.