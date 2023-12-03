Chandigarh consults stakeholders for Excise Policy 2024-25

Chandigarh, December 2

After inviting written suggestions from all stakeholders, the UT Excise & Taxation Department held consultation with retailers, bonded warehouse licensees, owners of hotels/bars and their associations for the Excise Policy 2024-25.

The representatives of Ab InBev, International Spirits and Wine Association of India and Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Confederation attended the discussion on diverse issues. During the interaction, main suggestions included increase in ex-distillery price (EDP), timely label approvals, increasing timings for functioning of warehouses, reducing tax on beer and giving label approvals for a longer period.

Excise & Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh acknowledged the importance of feedback-based policy making. He emphasised the spirit of inclusivity by involving every stakeholder in process of policy making.

The Excise Department requested the stakeholders to submit their suggestions via email on [email protected] or personally during another such consultative meeting scheduled to be held at the DC office on December 5 at 12 noon.

In his suggestions, advocate Ajay Jagga stated that VAT invoices against sale of liquor, although mandatory, needed to be enforced and a fine should be specified for non-issuance of invoice. In case of any issue or dispute, an invoice was a must for the buyer/consumer to be produced as an evidence. Secondly, the VAT revenue may also go up. For better law and order, CCTV cameras should cover the entire liquor shop or tavern. Special thrust needed to check the sale of liquor to juveniles, he added. — TNS

Liquor contractors boycott meet

Liquor contractors from the city boycotted the meeting called to give suggestions for the Excise Policy 2024-25. Sachit Jaiswal, legal adviser, Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association, stated that for the past two years, liquor contractors were facing huge losses in the UT due to the policy in the neighbouring state, adding that it was the reason why they boycotted the meet today. The contractors felt that the Administration was not taking positive steps in making changes in the Excise Policy.