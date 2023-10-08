Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh, October 7
A senior constable of the Chandigarh Police has been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to an inmate of the Burail jail during his visit to the District Courts for a hearing. The accused cop has been identified as Parvesh.
The police said on September 26, an undertrial, Ajit Singh (31), had gone for a court hearing. When he returned in the evening, he was searched at the gate of the jail and found in possession of 14 grams of charas.
The police were informed about the incident and subsequently, a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector 49 police station.
During questioning, the jail inmate revealed that he was given the charas by senior constable Parvesh.
The police brought Ajit on production warrant and further interrogated him. He told the police that he was sent for the court hearing under Parvesh’s custody. After the hearing, Parvesh reportedly spoke to Ajit’s wife, Ravita, who lives in Jammu, through his mobile phone.
Subsequently, Parvesh handed over the drug to Ajit. The police said Ravita spoke to her friend, Rekha, who transferred Rs 1,000 to Parvesh’s account through UPI.
After verifying all these facts, Parvesh was booked under Section 29-B of the NDPS Act and arrested.
The police found the statement of Parvesh’s account in the HDFC Bank had been credited Rs 1,000 through UPI on September 26.
Accused got Rs 1K after handing over drug
- Undertrial Ajit sent to the court under senior constable Parvesh’s custody.
- After the hearing, the cop reportedly speaks to Ajit’s wife, Ravita, who lives in Jammu, through his mobile phone.
- Parvesh hands over the drug to Ajit.
- Ravita asks her friend, Rekha, to transfer Rs 1,000 to the cop’s account through UPI.
- Police find Parvesh’s HDFC Bank account was credited Rs 1,000 through UPI on September 26.
