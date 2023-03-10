Chandigarh cops apprehend drug peddler from Kapurthala

Chandigarh, March 9
A Kapurthala-based drug peddler was arrested by the crime branch of the UT police on the disclosure of a local supplier, who was nabbed with 300-gm heroin around five months ago.
The suspect has been identified as Amandeep Singh (29), a resident of Gujratan, Kapurthala. The police said in October last year, one Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha (23), a resident of Nayagaon, was nabbed with heroin and a case was registered against him at the IT Park police station. During interrogation, he had revealed that he procured heroin from Amandeep and transferred money online.
While scrutinising Sukhwinder’s bank accounts, crime branch sleuths found that around Rs 27 lakh was transferred by him to Amandeep. The police said on the basis of the evidence, Amandeep was arrested in the case from Kapurthala. The suspect was previously arrested in a drugs case by the Punjab Police.
