Chandigarh cops arrest 3 for cyber fraud

Chandigarh, May 5

Three fraudsters involved in two different case of cyber crime have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police.

In an incident, complainant Krishan Chand Sokhey (75), a resident of Sector 8, had reported that he was a businessman and needed a loan of Rs 3.50 crore for the same. After seeing an advertisement, he contacted the suspects who claimed to be employees of a private finance company. The victim got tricked and transferred Rs 60 lakh to them to get loan.

The police said during investigation, the accused, identified as Tarun Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani, was arrested from Gurgaon. He further revealed the name of his accomplice, Abhishek Pala, a BSc graduate. Subsequently, Abhishek, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was also arrested.

The police said the accused had been committing fraud with gullible people for over a decade. Tarun was earlier arrested by the Gurugram police in a similar case. At present, he was out on bail. The accused, Tarun, was also involved in betting on cricket matches and was under Rs 15 lakh debt due to the same.

The UT police arrested another fraudster for duping a Sector 37 resident of Rs 1 lakh.

Complainant Yogesh had reported that some fraudster called him and claimed that he was a lawyer calling on behalf of the complainant’s sister and her husband who got arrested in Canada after some fight. The accused fooled the complainant and made him transfer Rs 1 lakh.

The police said during investigation, the accused, identified as Vishal Balmik, a resident of Bhopal, was arrested.