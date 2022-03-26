Chandigarh cops book truck driver

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A truck driver has been booked by the UT police for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The complainant, Pushpinder Singh Parmar, a resident of Zirakpur, reported that a truck, being driven by Jagdish, a native of Rajasthan, hit his car as well as police barricades near the Press light point in the city on March 23. He sustained injuries and was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI). The suspect escaped from the spot, leaving the truck behind. The police have registered a case under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.