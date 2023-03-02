Chandigarh cops file chargesheet against gangster Chaska

Chandigarh, March 1

The UT police have filed a chargesheet against Neeraj Chaska, an alleged sharpshooter of Davinder Bambiha gang, in the two-year-old murder case of Gurlal Brar.

Gurlal Brar, a close relative of gangster Goldy Brar and an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed by alleged members of Davinder Bambiha gang in front of the main gate of City Emporium Mall at the Industrial Area, Phase I, on October 10, 2020.

A supplementary chargesheet in the case has been filed against Chaska for the charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the Arms Act.

The police had arrested four persons in the case, including Gurvinder Singh, alias Dhaddi, Gurmeet Singh, alias Geeta, Dilpreet Singh, alias Baba, and Chamkaur Singh Baint.

Chaska was on the run since the murder. A resident of Jaito in Faridkot and an alleged main shooter of the Bambiha gang, he was arrested by the Punjab Police from Jammu recently.

The police had already filed a chargesheet in the Gurlal murder case against four accused.

As per the prosecution, two persons had fired at Gurlal Brar, former state president of Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), who was sitting in a Fortuner parked outside the mall. The shooters had fled on a motorcycle.

The police had registered the case on the statement of Vikas Tiwari, a driver for valet parking at PlayBoy Club at City Emporium, who had stated that on the night of October 10, 2020, he saw two persons carrying pistols in their hands coming on foot from the Centra Mall side and started firing on the person sitting in a Fortuner parked outside the City Emporium. He said after firing six-seven shots, they walked ahead and fled on a motorcycle being driven by another person.

However, Tiwari has already turned hostile and failed to identify one of the alleged shooters, Chamkor Singh, arrested by the police.

The police had earlier brought Chaska to Chandigarh on a production warrant from a Patiala jail and secured his police custody for five days in a murder case of Surjit bouncer. Surjit Singh was shot dead on March 16, 2020, by two unidentified bike-borne persons while he was returning home from Sector 22 in a car, at Sector 38 (West). — TNS

2020 incident

Gurlal Brar, a close relative of gangster Goldy Brar and an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed by alleged members of Davinder Bambiha gang in front of the main gate of the City Emporium Mall at the Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, on October 10, 2020.