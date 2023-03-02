 Chandigarh cops file chargesheet against gangster Chaska : The Tribune India

Gurlal brar Murder Case

Chandigarh cops file chargesheet against gangster Chaska

Chandigarh cops file chargesheet against gangster Chaska

Gurlal Brar. File photo



Chandigarh, March 1

The UT police have filed a chargesheet against Neeraj Chaska, an alleged sharpshooter of Davinder Bambiha gang, in the two-year-old murder case of Gurlal Brar.

Gurlal Brar, a close relative of gangster Goldy Brar and an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed by alleged members of Davinder Bambiha gang in front of the main gate of City Emporium Mall at the Industrial Area, Phase I, on October 10, 2020.

A supplementary chargesheet in the case has been filed against Chaska for the charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the Arms Act.

The police had arrested four persons in the case, including Gurvinder Singh, alias Dhaddi, Gurmeet Singh, alias Geeta, Dilpreet Singh, alias Baba, and Chamkaur Singh Baint.

Chaska was on the run since the murder. A resident of Jaito in Faridkot and an alleged main shooter of the Bambiha gang, he was arrested by the Punjab Police from Jammu recently.

The police had already filed a chargesheet in the Gurlal murder case against four accused.

As per the prosecution, two persons had fired at Gurlal Brar, former state president of Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), who was sitting in a Fortuner parked outside the mall. The shooters had fled on a motorcycle.

The police had registered the case on the statement of Vikas Tiwari, a driver for valet parking at PlayBoy Club at City Emporium, who had stated that on the night of October 10, 2020, he saw two persons carrying pistols in their hands coming on foot from the Centra Mall side and started firing on the person sitting in a Fortuner parked outside the City Emporium. He said after firing six-seven shots, they walked ahead and fled on a motorcycle being driven by another person.

However, Tiwari has already turned hostile and failed to identify one of the alleged shooters, Chamkor Singh, arrested by the police.

The police had earlier brought Chaska to Chandigarh on a production warrant from a Patiala jail and secured his police custody for five days in a murder case of Surjit bouncer. Surjit Singh was shot dead on March 16, 2020, by two unidentified bike-borne persons while he was returning home from Sector 22 in a car, at Sector 38 (West). — TNS

2020 incident

Gurlal Brar, a close relative of gangster Goldy Brar and an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed by alleged members of Davinder Bambiha gang in front of the main gate of the City Emporium Mall at the Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, on October 10, 2020.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

2
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

4
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

5
World

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax 'survey'

6
Punjab

Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more Sikh pilgrims

7
Delhi

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

8
Nation

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

9
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

10
Diaspora

Nikki Haley bashes Pakistan; says US won't be world's 'ATM' if she is voted to power

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya

Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...

Nikki Haley says Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations; should not receive any aid from US

Nikki Haley says Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations; should not receive any aid from US

Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India as Foreign Ministers arrive

Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India as Foreign Ministers arrive

Fancy registration number: FIR to be lodged against three Rs 1-crore plus bidders, says Himachal Dy CM

Fancy registration number: FIR to be lodged against three Rs 1-crore plus bidders, says Himachal Dy CM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine

Enhanced coordination on international stage taken up too: R...


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in city this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Mayor

MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP’s pick for Delhi Cabinet

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects