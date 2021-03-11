Chandigarh cops nab vehicle thief, recover four two-wheelers

Chandigarh, May 23
A vehicle thief has been nabbed by the UT police and four two-wheelers have been recovered from his possession. The suspect, Simranjeet Singh, alias Sabby (26), a resident of Sector 52, was arrested by a team of the Sector 11 police station.
The police said the suspect was arrested from near a government school near the PGI while riding a motorcycle bearing a fake registration number on May 22. During investigation, the police found that the motorcycle was stolen from Ambala Cantt on May 21. A case has been registered against him at the Sector 11 police station. The police said the interrogation of the suspect further led to the recovery of three stolen two-wheelers.
“We are verifying where these were stolen from,” said a police official.
