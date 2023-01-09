Release of ‘Bandi Singhs’: Chandigarh cops put up tent near protest site

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 8

The UT police pitched a tent alongside the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha tent near the Chandigarh-Mohali border today.

Officials from Chandigarh and Mohali kept visiting the morcha site throughout the day and held talks with protesters. Hundreds of protesters, including elderly, women and children, from far-flung areas of Punjab are staying in tents, demanding the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ and other issues.

Heavy police force was deployed at the spot with barricades on roads from Chandigarh and Mohali side as well. The protesters alleged that no mobile toilets had been stationed either by the Mohali MC or the UT Administration for them or the police personnel.

“Women and police personnel are having a great difficulty in this cold weather,” said an activist.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters marched from Gurdwara Amb Sahib towards Chandigarh seeking the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, but were stopped at the UT border. The police had installed barricades to block their entry.

“Public is being informed that to maintain law and order in the city, road from Sector 51/52 light point (Himalaya Marg) up to Mataur Barrier till the YPS roundabout and from the YPS roundabout up till Sector 51-52 light point is still closed. Traffic is being diverted from Sector 51-52 light point. People can take following alternative routes to travel from Chandigarh to Mohali - Sector 44/45/50/51 (Colony No.5) light point and Sector 42/43/52/53 chowk,” Chandigarh Traffic Police tweeted on Sunday morning.

