Chandigarh cops to train in Dadra under exchange scheme

Chandigarh, September 6
The Chandigarh Police and the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu police department have executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which personnel from both UTs will visit their counterpart for 25 days of training under an exchange programme.
The police said the first batch of five cops from the city reached Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, while five cops from the other side arrived here for training.
The MoU was executed under the “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat”, a cultural exchange programme for state police forces. The aim is to set up a mechanism between states/UTs for better understanding of policing and general administration of their counterparts.
As per the MoU, both UTs will send five police personnel on a monthly basis to train for 25 days.
