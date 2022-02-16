Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

VIP cavalcade vehicles, others block way of cyclists in Sector 35

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

Vehicles of a VIP cavalcade parked on a cycle track in front of a hotel in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANOJ MAHAJAN

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 15

Imagine getting no challan for a wrong parking in Chandigarh, especially when the offense is committed right next to traffic cops. Unbelievable!

However, the cycle track in front of a hotel in Sector 35 here remained blocked by a fleet of VIP cavalcade and various other vehicles, which was unnoticed by the UT traffic cops today.

These VIP cavalcade vehicles were parked for more than two hours on the cycle track. Despite complaints by cyclists, the police did not issue challan to the violators. Notably, the adjoining open parking space was vacant. However, still drivers parked their cars at an inappropriate space.

“Some VIP was to attend an event at the hotel. Instead of parking the cars at the designated parking lots, the cycle track was used for the purpose. The roundabout remains under CCTV surveillance, besides traffic cops on duty here. However, no action was initiated,” said Rakesh Kumar, a cyclist.

“The cyclist has to cross a bus stop, which is dangerous. The tracks were made to safeguard the cyclists. However, these are being used for parking cars,” said Om Parkash, another cyclist.

The penalty for wrong parking in Chandigarh is Rs1,000 for the first offence and Rs2,000 each for subsequent offences. If the vehicle is towed, another charge of Rs1,000 is levied. In the past, the Chandigarh Traffic police had arrested motorists under Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. However, no action was taken at this particular place.

“This is not the first time that this cycle track is used for parking vehicles. During summers, this is a usual scene. During any VIP visit, the main car is parked inside, while the rest of the cavalcade vehicles are parked on the cycle track. Despite being a no-parking zone, police fail to book offenders,” said a passerby.

#chandigarh police, #cycling track

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

3
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

4
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

5
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

6
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

7
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

8
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

9
Nation

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

10
Patiala

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Putin ready for talks with West

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers’ protest

Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest

For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief in ~22K-cr cheating case

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal in Rs 22K-cr cheating case

Red Fort accused Sidhu dies in mishap

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Candidates intensify campaign in Amritsar

Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

Garbage dump raises stink in Sector 50-D, Chandigarh

Panchkula Municipal Corporation allots tenders for renovation of public toilets

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Cong, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doc, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

2 dead, 30 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

RUB 'inaugurated' by minister on Jan 1 still closed to public

Thieves strike at courier firm office, steal Rs1 lakh

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face accused of hiding facts in affidavit

‘Resume primary classes as well’