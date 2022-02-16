Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 15

Imagine getting no challan for a wrong parking in Chandigarh, especially when the offense is committed right next to traffic cops. Unbelievable!

However, the cycle track in front of a hotel in Sector 35 here remained blocked by a fleet of VIP cavalcade and various other vehicles, which was unnoticed by the UT traffic cops today.

These VIP cavalcade vehicles were parked for more than two hours on the cycle track. Despite complaints by cyclists, the police did not issue challan to the violators. Notably, the adjoining open parking space was vacant. However, still drivers parked their cars at an inappropriate space.

“Some VIP was to attend an event at the hotel. Instead of parking the cars at the designated parking lots, the cycle track was used for the purpose. The roundabout remains under CCTV surveillance, besides traffic cops on duty here. However, no action was initiated,” said Rakesh Kumar, a cyclist.

“The cyclist has to cross a bus stop, which is dangerous. The tracks were made to safeguard the cyclists. However, these are being used for parking cars,” said Om Parkash, another cyclist.

The penalty for wrong parking in Chandigarh is Rs1,000 for the first offence and Rs2,000 each for subsequent offences. If the vehicle is towed, another charge of Rs1,000 is levied. In the past, the Chandigarh Traffic police had arrested motorists under Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. However, no action was taken at this particular place.

“This is not the first time that this cycle track is used for parking vehicles. During summers, this is a usual scene. During any VIP visit, the main car is parked inside, while the rest of the cavalcade vehicles are parked on the cycle track. Despite being a no-parking zone, police fail to book offenders,” said a passerby.

#chandigarh police, #cycling track