Chandigarh: Court dismisses criminal complaint against Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

A criminal complaint filed against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Limited seeking registration of a case for alleged sale of adulterated drugs and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further under appropriate sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act has been “dismissed for default” by a Chandigarh court. It was dismissed after the complainant decided not to pursue the case further.

The complaint was filed by Bikramjit Singh Brar, General Secretary of the National Consumer Welfare Council at Chandigarh, after Baba Ramdev allegedly claimed in a press conference on June 24, 2020 that tablets and oil launched by Patanjali could cure Covid-19 within 3-7 days with 100 per cent successful results and no fatality rate. In the complaint, Brar alleged that Baba Ramdev and the firm, Patanjali Ayurved, misused the title of ‘Yog Guru’ and befooled the public.

He said with the dubious claim of having found any ayurvedic cure for Covid-19 and advertising the kit, purportedly concocted to treat patients without official permission, the respondents tried to play with the life of millions of patients.

He said if the patients used his medicine, they would lose 3-7 crucial days and the infection would become more severe during this period and even prove to be fatal. Such act of respondents would cost the lives of millions who put blind trust in ‘Patanjali’ as a leading herbal products’ manufacturer.

In the complaint, he said medical products, tablets, pills and capsules containing medicine for diseases and for human consumption could not be advertised without prior permission from the authority appointed by the government, and the permission was granted after the medical council and the authorities inspect the quality and genuineness of medicines.

Brar sought registration of an FIR under Sections 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 276 (sale of drug as a different drug or preparation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954.

The complainant said since Baba Ramdev had already given clarification regarding his alleged comments and the advertisement, so he would not unnecessarily pursue the case further.